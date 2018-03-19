Buganda remains win-less after Acholi stalemate | FUFA Drum

The FUFA Drum:Acholi 0-0 Buganda

Acholi Province earned their fourth point in the on-going FUFA Drum tournament following a goal-less stalemate with Buganda at the Pece Stadium, Gulu on Sunday evening.

Buganda Media

Both sides assembled star studded teams with a couple of top flight players on either teams.

China based striker Tito Okello, who recently signed a fresh deal with Macau’s best club led the goal surge for the home side.

KCCA’s former captain Denis Okot Oola, BUL’s winger James Otim, Maroons’ captain Silverster Okello, KCCA young defender Walter Ochora and Maroons’ midfielder Felix Okot were some of the premier league players lined up by Acholi.

Buganda on the other hand assembled an avalanche of stars in the top tier league to include URA’s duo of Brian Majwega with Dickson Kigongo, Vipers Geofrey Wasswa and Deus Bukenya, Soana’ goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige, Allan Kayiwa as well as defender Mike Kawooya, Bright Stars’ Farouk Banga and many others.

FUFA Media

Either sides missed a couple of goal scoring opportunities that would separated the two teams.

Buganda thus got their first point of the tournament following a heart breaking 1-0 home loss in the opener against Kigezi at the Masaka Recreational stadium.

On the other hand, Acholi made it four points from two games after a 2-0 win in the opening match against Lango last month.

Buganda Media

A capacity crowd which included King of Acholi, Rwot David Onen Acana II, FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo, Democratic Party president Norbert Mao, chairperson of the FUFA Drum tournament Rogers Byamukama among others graced the match.

Tito Okello was named man of the match for his work rate through out the match.

This was one of the seven games played on match day two for the championship whose these is based on rediscovering ancestry through the football brand.

In the other matches on the day, Sebei lost 4-0 at home at a rampant Busoga in Kapchorwa. Kigezi shared the spoils with visiting Lango one all at the Kabale Municipal Stadium and Kampala smiled to a 3-1 emphatic win against Bunyoro at Lugogo.

Tooro overcame Karamoja 2-0 in Fort portal, a similar result West Nile got at home against Ankole in Zombo.

The game between Bugisu and Teso ended 2 all at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

The matches will be played until October 2018 with the final slated to take place in Kasese District.

Team Line ups:

Acholi XI:

Emmanuel Rubangakene (G.K), Denis Okot Oola (Captain), Silvester Okello, Walter Ochora, Ronald Owinyi, Felix Okot, James Otim, Derrick Tekkwo, Deogratius Ojok, Tito Okello, Francis Onekalit

Subs:

Stephen Odong (G.K), Fred Okot, Stephen Akena, Brian Ocakacon, Alfred Onek, Derrick Ocen, Walter Kidgea

Head coach: Peter Onen

Buganda XI:

Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Douglas Muganga, Brian Majwega (Captain), Mike Kawooya, Geofrey Wasswa, Deus Bukenya, Joshua Kawadwa, Dickson Kigongo, Allan Kayiwa, Farouk Banga

Subs:

Eria Sentongo (G.K), Gerald Mayombwe, Rajab Jooga, Mike Walaga, Joseph Jjanjali, Ezra Kizito Kaye, Andrew Kigozi, Joshua ‘Letti’ Lubwama

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

