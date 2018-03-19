Complete list of 16 clubs for the CAF Champions League group stages takes shape

Following the successful completion of the last qualification rounds of games on Sunday, the full list of the 16 clubs that made the final group stage for the CAF Champions League took shape.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mamelodi Sundowns, home to Uganda Cranes captain and first choice goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, was one of the clubs that confirmed their slots for the last 16 stage following a 2-0 victory against a ten man visiting Rayon Sports from Rwanda at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

North Africa zone has a lion’s share of the clubs in the group stages with seven clubs.

These are Tunisia’s Esperance with Étoile Sportive du Sahel, the Algerian duo of Entente Sportive de Sétif (Algeria) and Mouloudia Club d’Alger, Morocco’s ambassadors Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi with Wydad Casablanca as well as Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The Southern Africa Zone follows with five clubs namely Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Zesco United (Zambia), Township Rollers (Botswana), Premeiro de Agosto (Angola) and Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Western Africa zone has two clubs; Horoya Athlétique Club (Guinea) and AS Togo (Togo).

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Meanwhile, Central and Eastern African zones are represented by Tout Puissant Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) respectively.

KCCA made history on Saturday when they became the first Ugandan club to make the CAF Champions League group stages after eliminating Ethiopia’s St George 1-0 on aggregate.

Muhammed Shaban scored the priceless goal to stamp the ticket for the group stages.

The first leg in Addis Ababa had ended goal-less.

The draws for the groups will be held this Friday in the Egyptian city of Cairo.

North Africa:

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Esperance (Tunisia)

Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi (Morocco)

Mouloudia Club d’Alger (Algeria)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Entente Sportive de Sétif (Algeria)

Étoile Sportive du Sahel (Tunisia)

Southern Africa:

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Zesco United (Zambia)

Township Rollers (Botswana)

Premeiro de Agosto (Angola)

Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

West Africa:

Horoya Athlétique Club (Guinea)

Association Sportive Togo-Port (Togo)

Central Africa:

Tout Puissant Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo)

East Africa: