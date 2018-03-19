FUFA Drum: Dominant Busoga white washes Sebei in Kapchorwa

Sebei 0-4 Busoga

Busoga Province ensured their second victory in the on-going FUFA Drum tournament following a comprehensive 4-0 win away to Sebei at the Kiprotich play ground (formerly Boma) in the mountainous district of Kapchorwa on Sunday.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Played under freezing conditions, a star studded Busoga side was dominate from the onset of the well-attended game.

BUL Football club midfielder Daniel Shabena struck opening goal a minute to the opening quarter hour mark.

Three minutes later, teammate at BUL, Hamis would have made it two but the winger missed a sitter following a teasing cross laid by Jeromy Kirya.

The home side had their first attempt at goal through Yono Malil Cherop, whose free-kick from 20 yards flew high of the goal posts.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

A minute, the Ngorofa stars survived conceding when a long diagonal ball from Ugana Cranes midfielder Aucho Khalid was well controlled by Tibita, but the Uganda U-20 star shot the ball straight to the goalkeeper Moses Cheptai.

Another free-kick at the edge of the 18 yard mark was blasted high of the goal by Jonas Ayeko on the half hour mark.

Two minutes later, Denis Cherop missed finding the equalizer when the gangly forward shot wide of Muhammed Didi’s goal posts from close range.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Denis Bruno missed a harm-less free-kick from distance as the home side pushed for the equalizer.

At the stroke of half time, Tibita beat goal Cheptai for the second half after good inter-play involving David Bagoole and Kirya

As the rains threatened in the second stanza of the game, the visitors remained focused to register a cricket score.

Second half substitute Richard Wandyaka who had just replaced midfielder David Bagoole struck the third goal.

Forward Joel Madondo’s 78th minute goal crowned the comprehensive victory for Charles Ayiekho Lukula’s coached side.

Three Uganda Cranes players who featured at the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon – Aucho, Isaac Isinde and Shafic Batambuze all played in the game for Busoga.

Left back Batambuze, who plays at Tanzanian side Singida United was named man of the match.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

This was the second win for Busoga who condemned Bugisu 3-0 in the official opening match last month.

There were also seven other matches played at different venues across the country.

In Zombo district, West Nile overcame visiting Ankole 2-0, Kampala outwitted Bunyoro 3-1 at Lugogo and Tooro muscled a 2-0 home win against visiting Karamoja in Fort Portal.

The highly anticipate clash between Acholi and Buganda at the newly renovated Pece Stadium in Gulu district did not witness any goal before hundreds of fans.

Bugisu and Teso shared the spoils in a 4 goal thriller played at the Mbale Municipal Stadium whilst Kigezi and Lango played to a one all draw at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

The final of the tournament will take place during the independence week in October 2018 hosted by Kasese.

Team Line ups:



Sebei XI:

Moses Cheptai (GK), Ruben George Kapsindet, Slyvester Chelengant, Denis Bruno, Jonas Ayeko, Malil Yono Cherop, Nelson Mandela (46′ Karim Muyemba), Arafat Cherop, Denis Cherop (70′ Karim Mwanga), Eric Chebet, Collins Chemutai

Subs Not Used:

Micheal Opollot (G.K), Kadafi Mangusho, Ronald Chelibet, Brian Chelimo

Busoga XI:

Muhammed Didi (G.K), Allan Drajua, Shafic Batamubuze, Livingstone ‘C4’ Mulondo, Isaac Isinde, Dan Shebena, Jeromy Kirya (67′ Yunus Sibira), Khalid Aucho, David Bagoole (57′ Richard Wandyaka), Hamis Tibita (73′ Anthony Mayanja), Joel Madondo

Subs Not Used:

Paul Mujwapani (G.K), Patrick Crespo Asiku, Wilson Makuro, Andrew Basoma, Jimmy Kulaba

Head coach: Charles Ayiekho Lukula

Full Match Two Day Results: