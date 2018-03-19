FUFA Drum: Ndihabwe late strike secures point for Kigezi against Lango

FUFA Drum:

Kigezi 1-1 Lango

Kigezi captain David Ndihabwe led by perfect example with a last minute gasp equalizer against Lango at the Kabale Municipal stadium in the FUFA Drum match.

FUFA Media

Visiting Lango Province had taken the lead a minute after the hour mark through Faruku Osama in a match attended by a big crowd.

This was the second time that Kigezi was scoring at the death of the game.

Last month on match day one, Kigezi buried Buganda with a late strike at the Masaka Recreational Stadium that won the game.

The final of the tournament will take place during the independence week in October 2018 hosted by Kasese.

