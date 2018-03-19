How big talking kick boxer Golola technically knocked out Abu Kikenwa

Main Fight:

Moses ‘Of Uganda’ Golola Beat Abu Kikenwa (Third Round by Technical Knock out)

Undercard Fights:

Umar ‘The Pain’ Semata Beat Mukahala (Kenya) – Knock out

A. Ssebuuma Beat J. Mawanda (3-0)

Zziwa Beat J. Bbuuza (3-0)

Motor razed prized Ugandan kick boxer, Moses ‘Of Uganda’ Golola is a fighter known best for talk prior to, during and after his engagements.

True to his billing, Golola has always lived the talk.

On Sunday morning, Golola technically knocked out the burly Abu Kikenwa during a well attended heavy weight fight at Freedom city, Namasuba on the busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

Right from the first round, Golola raided punches to the opponent on all body parts forcing him to run to the ring ropes for refugee.

On the other hand, Golola executed a good defensive strategy coupled with superb footwork.

By the second round, he kicked less with more heavy punches onto the head and abdomen of the opponent, thus weakening Kikenwa.

Flanked by the fight promoter Maureen Mulangira and his personal coach Zebra ‘Mando’ Ssenyange, Golola ranted after the fight;

My training has been good always. My strategy was to attack all throughout. He looked strong in the first round but I saw I could put him down in the second round. He still resisted. I told myself, I am Golola Moses, I have to bring him down in the third round. I did it. This is Moses Golola, the Champion. He (Abu Kikenwa) is baby Ndunya.

Referee Abbey Kigozi was promoted to stop the fight mid-way the third and final round when Golola’s powerful uppercut hit Kikenwa’s head before he staggered.

Golola’s record improves to 36 victories out of 41 fights, having drawn four and lost once.

In the under card contests, Umar ‘The Pain’ Semata knocked out Kenya opponent, Mukahala.

The bearded Sharif Bukenya also won his fight.

