Kampala Province attains maximum points over Bunyoro | FUFA Drum

FUFA Drum:

Kampala 3-1 Bunyoro

Kampala Province overcame Bunyoro 3-1 at Lugogo in Kampala during a FUFA Drum match on Sunday at the KCCA Stadium, Lugogo.

Kampala Province’s goals were scored by Soana’s Willy Kavuma as early as the third minute, Vipers’ Tony Odur (45th) and second half substitute Daniel ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma, also of Vipers Sports Club in the 80th minute.

Bunyoro’s consolation came from Onduparaka newly signed striker Malish Jamal in the 48th minute.

Vipers stylish midfielder Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye was named man of the match.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre watched the poorly attended game.

This was Kampala’s second win of the campaign following a hard fought 1-0 away win to Bukedi in the opening match.

Full Match Two Day Results: