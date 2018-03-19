Nakisuyi, Nampiina win 2017 Ladies League MVP Awards

Courtesy

The biggest winners at the Uganda Cricket Association awards for the 2017 Ladies League were Aziz Damani powered Masaka Senior Secondary School.

Masaka SSS were crowned Division 2 champions and even though they wrapped up the title last year, they had to wait till 2018 to be crowned champions.

The Masaka based school was a class act in the lower division of the ladies league winning on the title without losing a game.

The outstanding player of the lower division was none other than MVP Immaculate Nakisuyi who also claimed 2 other individual awards for best wicket keeper and best batsman on top of the MVP crown.

Masaka SSS will compete in the top tier of the ladies league this season and as long as they keep Nakisuyi with their team, they will be able to compete.

Courtesy

Immaculate Nakisuyi has added the league MVP award to the Schools Cricket Week MVP award she won last year. Her teammate Jane Francis Baluka won the best bowler in Division 2 award.

In the top flight, Olila High scooped 3 of the 5 awards on hand with Damalie Businge taking the best batsman award, Olila captain Joyce Mary Apio took home two awards (best fielder and best bowler).

However, the best player in the ladies top flight was the 2016 Female Cricketer of the Year, Stephanie Nampiina. She led from the front as her team Jinja SSS won their maiden league title.

Nakisuyi just like Nampiina is a product of the Jinja SSS, a cricket school under the tutelage of Habib Mugalula. They were both part of the ladies team that won the African Championship in Namibia last year.

Summary of Winners

MVP

Division 1: Stephanie Nampiina (Jinja SSS)

Division 2: Immaculate Nakisuyi (Aziz Damani Masaka SSS)

Best Batsman

Division 1: Damalie Businge (Olila High School)

Division 2: Immaculate Nakisuyi (Aziz Damani Masaka SSS)

Best Bowler

Division 1: Joyce Mary Apio (Olila High School)

Division 2: Jane Francis Baluka (Aziz Damani Masaka SSS)

Best Fielder

Division 1: Joyce Mary Apio (Olila High School)

Division 2: Maria Mwesige (Ndejje SSS)

Best Wicket keeper