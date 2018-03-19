Times of Rwanda

Rayon Sport coach Ivan Minnaert rued poor refereeing as his side lost 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns to bow out of the CAF Champions League.

Wayne Arendse and Sibusiso Vilakazi scored for the Brazilians on Sunday to ensure qualification to the group stages on a 2-0 aggregate following a first leg goalless draw.

Minnaert believes the referee should have sent off two Sundowns player, Gatson Sirino in the first half and Percy Tau in the second half.

“I think we saw two good teams, except the officiating was very poor,” Minnaert told SuperSport TV. “I think the first half; they should’ve had a red card for slapping an opponent,” he added.

The ref was two metres away from the action, but only gave a yellow and for slapping it’s always a red. Also, Tau should’ve got a second yellow in the second half so it was very poor officiating. But for the rest, I’m satisfied with what my team has done.

The Belgian also admitted his side’s lack of experience showed with the way they conceded on the evening.

We conceded two goals as a lack of experience and this happens against a very experienced team like Sundowns. But I think we showed we tried to play and do something and the result is not what I expected it to be but its football.

Rayon Sport’s chance of playing on the continent remains in the CAF Confederation Cup where they have a play off to qualify for the group stages.