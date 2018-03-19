Ssempebwa wins big as Rwanda delegation spices up Entebbe Golf Club March Mug

Entebbe Golf Club member Robert Ssempebwa, playing off handicap 19 scored 69 nett (two under par) to emerge as the overall winner at the Entebbe Golf Club March monthly mug.

Playing alongside Rwandese member Apollo, Entebbe club members Ali Jjuuko and Herbert Opoloto, Ssempebwa was phenomenal on the day claiming his first ever overall winners’ gong.

A contingent of 25 players from Rwanda Golf Club were part of the 120 golfers who graced the day long championship at the par -71 lake side course.

Musician A-Pass treated the players to a lively after party at the famous 19th hole.

In an interview after the championship, an excited Ssempebwa, who had a birdie on hole 12 and four pars lauded his open minded status as he took to the course;

I am happy for this victory. I was just open minded and glad to have contributed to my club victory against Kigali Golf Club

This was part of the Entebbe- Kigali friendship Cup was started seven years ago to enable the two clubs build a good relationship amongst themselves.

The first visit to Kigali golf club was done in February 2011 with a contingent of 15 golfers from Entebbe Club.

Kigali Golf Club won the Trophy during that visit and when they made the return journey to Entebbe in June of the same year Entebbe won the same.

For three years the format remained the same till the local rules were changed to get the average of both events.

Kigali won the subsequent competitions until last year when Entebbe won both competitions home and way and took the trophy for the first time after Entebbe fielded over 50 players in Kigali.

The guest of Honour was the Rwanda High Commissioner to Uganda Frank Mugambage.

This was the third monthly Mug at Entebbe this year with 120 players in attendance as confirmed by the club captain Edwin Tumusiime.

Collins Nuwagira beat the field of 65 players by returning 66 nett off handicap 15 during last month’s Mug.

Dr. Peter Apell was the overall winner during the Castle Lite January Monthly Mug.

The handicap 14 golfer scored 69 nett to topple 66 other golfers.

Musician A-Pass entertained the guests at the famous 19th hole.