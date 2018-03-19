Safari Rally win was down to experience – Tundo

Photo by Simon Mulumba/Cmoncy images

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop celebrated their fifth Safari Rally victory over the weekend in Naivasha.

The Topfry Rally Team was imperious from the start on Friday proving they were more preferably for the coveted win than any competitor.

The crew covered the 206.96kilometres distance in 1hr 55mins and 05seconds finishing ahead of Baldev Chager and Uganda’s Jas Mangat who took second and third places respectively.

Tundo’s win means he has equalled Shekhar Mehta’s record of five Safari Rally victories.

Tundo believes his extensive experience played a big role to his victory over the weekend.

“It has been a long tough Safari rally. It was so technical with some places being wet.

“The competition was really tight. The Skodas were really pushing in every stage. They proved a challenge to us till the last stage. It’s unfortunate non finished the event.

“But I got my way because I am more experienced. This is my 19th Safari Rally. I have raced on these lands for the last seventeen years. So Naivasha is like my home ground. Other factors were not as vital as my experience,” said Tundo.

Africa Rally Archives

The 46-year-old however confessed he was afraid of the Skoda influence last weekend.

“Those cars are quicker than ours. I am always scared of them. And their drivers are getting better and quicker. They put some pressure on us,” he said.

The victory put Tundo and Jessop in second position on the Kenya National Championship with 50 points.

Tundo also scored the maximum 25points for the African Rally Championship series to equal Ivory Coast’s Gary Chaynes.

Tundo is however non committal to competing on the ARC series.

“I am not so sure I will take on ARC. My schedule is so tight to give me space. But I am sure I will focus on the KNRC championship this year,” he added.