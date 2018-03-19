Toha, Amaku on target for West Nile against visiting Ankole | FUFA Drum

FUFA Drum:

West Nile 2-0 Ankole

Onduparaka defender Rashid ‘Mertasacker’ Toha and Kirinya-Jinja S.S striker Fred Amaku scored in West Nile’s 2-0 home victory against visiting Ankole at the intimidating Bar Okoro stadium in Zombo district during the FUFA Drum match on Sunday.

Toha opened the scoring in the 36th minute after the two sides had remained solid in the opening stages of the game.

Amaku found the winner in the second stanza of the game much of the applause of the crowd for his second personal goal in the tournament.

This was West Nile Province’s first win of the campaign following a disappointing away draw to Karamoja in Moroto last month.

Ankole were thus subjected to their first loss after they won their opener at home 2-1 against Tooro.

KCCA striker Muhammed ‘Jaggarson’ Shaban, hero for the 12 time league winners against St George in the CAF Champions league was introduced mid way the season half.

Meanwhile, Tooro beat Karamoja 2-0 at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal during the other group game.

Steven Ategeka and Nicholas Kagaba were on target for Tooro.

The FUFA Drum matches will resume next month on a date to be confirmed.

Full Match Day Two Results: