Ndejje Vs SC Villa Uganda Cup duel moved to Wankulukuku

Thursday March 22, 2018

Ndejje University Vs SC Villa – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4p

Ndejje University will host their round of 16 Stanbic Uganda Cup tie against SC Villa at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The Thursday duel was meant to be hosted at Ndejje in Luwero but SC Villa, the would be visitors confirmed the FUFA Big League side opted to host the game at Wankulukuku, SC Villa’s home for Cup games this season.

The Jogoos confirmed in a tweet that Ndejje made the request just like Vipers revealed in the case of Kira United who will host the Venoms in Kitende.

On request of Ndejje University, the match of the Stanbic Uganda Cup duel with SC Villa Jogoo will be played at Muteesa II Wankulukuku stadium this Thursday, 22nd March 2018 at 4 pm. #JogooPower — #JogooPower (@SCVillaJOGOO) March 20, 2018

Both sides (Ndejje and Kira) are expected to handle gates and revenues from the game will go into their coffers.

SC Villa are aiming at a 10th Cup crown with their last coming in 2015 under Ibrahim Kirya.

Last season, they were eliminated by lower division side Kiboga United at the round of 64.