Bengi looking to repeat Safari Rally feat

Eric Bengi and Tuta Mionki enjoyed their best career finish; cruising their Subaru Impreza to fifth position overall in last weekend’s Safari Rally.

The Menengai Cream Rally crew started the event in ninth place and gradually climbed up.

A top five finish in Safari Rally is something Bengi is still elated by.

“Honestly, this is not what we expected at all. Considering the tough competition, we hoped for a top ten finish. But a top five is a great thing that has happened to us ever,” he added.

Bengi’s co-driver Tuta Mionki was the best placed female competitor in Safari Rally.

“Safari is always an exciting event although it gets tough. I am glad I came out as the best female. It’s always exciting seeing fans cheer at us because we are females. But we endure to do what exactly men do,” she said.

Only Sylvia Frigo and Mionki were the female competitors who finished the event.

Bengi and Mionki now go top of the KNRC Division One leaderboard with 59 points.