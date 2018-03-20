© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has confirmed Denis Okot Oola and Muhammad Shaban will be punished after failure to seek permission before they featured in the FUFA Drum.

Shaban, scorer of the winning goal against St. George of Ethiopia in the CAF Champions League on Saturday played for West Nile Province while Okot played for Acholi.

“They will face disciplinary action,” confirmed Mike Mutebi on Tuesday. “It’s not about featuring in the tournament but they never sought permission before they left,” he added.

The candid gaffer also had unkind words for the competition that has been criticized and praised in equal measure hinting at the use of already established players as one of the low notes of the FUFA organised competition.

“What’s Okot learning from featuring in the tournament?” wondered Mutebi. “But again, the decision lies with players. A professional player must make a right decision,” he added.

“Okot has been struggling and he decides to choose to go to the Drum. I think these players need to be responsible.

Surprisingly, I thought the DRUM will be for yet to be established players but again, you hear Sserunkuma is the scorer. Amazing!

On seeking permission, Mutebi cited an example of Timothy Awany and Derrick Nsibambi who sought permission despite being summoned to the national team.