Golfers Magala, Baite win top gongs at 2018 Lady Captain’s Prize tourney

Golfers Paul Baite and Eva Magala claimed the overall men and women respective titles at the Lady’s Captain’s prize tournament held at the Uganda Golf Club course, Kitante in Kampala.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Following a day long event played under sunny conditions, Baite returned to the club house a nett score of 65 whilst Magala scored 63 nett.

Group winners:

Judith Komugisha was the ladies Group A winner with 69 nett with Martha Babirye, finishing runners up with 70 nett.

Chines Tian Qiu Jung was the group B top player with 67 nett while Shaimu Juma was winner Group C with 68 nett.

Collin Ajidra, continued his good form by claiming Men’s Group a with 70 nett meanwhile Richard Baguma was runner up with 71 nett.

Charles Kagombe and Daniel Lyagoba claimed Group B and C with 67 nett on count back and 69 nett respectively.

The guest winner was Julia Nampewo who scored 70 nett on count back.

The Kitante Cup victor was Jovia Otim as the club Championship winner was Harriet Kitaka.

The lady’s captain’s prize was organized by the out-going lady captain, Dr Mary Ochieng.