Kabaka Mutebi II to grace Gomba Vs. Buwekula 2018 Masaza opener at Kabulasoke

Airtel Masaza Cup 2018:

23rd June

Gomba Vs Buwekula

At Kabulasoke PTC Ground, Gomba

There is profound excitement every time the King (Kabaka) of Buganda Kingdom Ssabasajja Omutanda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II appears before his subjects.

Airtel Uganda

Not question, when Gomba Ssaza team takes on Buwekula in the 2018 Airtel Masaza football opening match, the Kabaka will grace the match, Kawowo Sports reliably confirms the development.

The opening match has been confirmed for the 23rd June 2018 at Kabulasoke PTC play ground in Gomba district.

The news was confirmed during a press conference held on Tuesday morning at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala.

In attendence was the minister of leisure and sports for Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, chairperson of the Masaza organizing committee Sulaiman Ssenjjengo and his working team, Masaza teams’ representatives and the media.

Kiberu spoke eloquently in the luganda dialect;

The Kabaka is pleased to inform you that he will grace the official opening match of the 2018 Masaza Cup between Gomba and Bukwekula at Kabulasoke PTC Play ground in Gomba on 23rd June 2018. We urge all the kingdom subjects and well wishers to grace the match and opening ceremony

There are fresh groups that will see team face off for the first time in the group stages than before.

In the new groups, record winners (four titles to their name) Gomba are in group A alongside Kabula, Buweekula and Kyadondo.

Group B constitutes of Ssingo, Kyaggwe, Butambula, Mawogola and Bugerere.

Buddu, Ssese, Kooki and Bulemeezi are in group C whilst Busiro, Mawokota, Busujju, Buvuma and Buluuri complete group D.

U-17 National team players to play:

Unlike in the previous editions when players summoned to the national U-17 team could not play, the rules were relaxed to accomodate such players.

But the players who have been summoned to the U-20, U-23, national team and those with licenses in the FUFA Big league and top flight division (Uganda Premier League) shall not be allowed to play.

Over the years, the Masaza tournament has proven to be among the biggest crowd pulling championships in Uganda and a fertile platform to expose talents.

Proven Uganda Cranes stars as Emmanuel Okwi, Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi, Yunus Sentamu, Kezironi Kizito, Ivan Bukenya, Sula ‘Malouda’ Matovu, Faruku Miya, Brian Umony, Robert Odongkara, Yasser Mugerwa, among others are testament in this noble cause.

The tournament bars Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big league players as well as those who have played for the senior national team.

Group stage matches are played on a home and away basis before the knock outs (quarter finals and semi finals) which is also played on a home and away format.

The main finale is usually hosted at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium where the Kabaka also witnesses the match.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited is the prime sponsor of this tournament.

Group A:

Gomba

Kabula

Buweekula

Kyadondo

Group B:

Ssingo

Kyaggwe

Butambala

Mawogola

Bugerere

Group C:

Buddu

Ssesse

Kooki

Bulemeezi

Group D:

Busiro

Mawokota

Busujju

Buvuma

Buluuri

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: