KCCA away to Soana, UPDF host Proline | Stanbic Uganda Cup

Wednesday March 21, 2018 4pm

Soana Vs KCCA – Kavumba

UPDF Vs Proline – Bombo

KJT Vs Bul – Villa Park

Busula Vs Synergy – Busula Grounds

The round of 16 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup gets underway on Wednesday with four matches on the day.

The biggest will see Cup holders KCCA visit Soana at Kavumba Recreation Ground seeking a third straight win over Alex Isabirye’s side this season.

Fresh from reaching the 2018 CAF Champions League group stages, KCCA will be favourites as Mike Mutebi asserts but admits there are no easy games.

“The boys will be motivated after the achievement on Saturday,” he said. “And hopefully, that gives us an edge but there are no easy games and Soana will be eager to prove a point as well,” he added.

Already, the Kasasiro won 4-0 at Kavumba with Shaban Muhammad netting a hat trick while Soana lost 1-0 to KCCA at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo early this month.

Elsewhere, Proline will seek to avenge the league defeat to UPDF who they visit at Bombo.

The two sides are still fighting for their life in the league and it remains to be seen how serious they will take this game.

In other games, lower division side Busula host last year’s FUFA Big League Play Off finalists Synergy while giant killers KJT host Bul at Villa Park.

All games will kick off at 4pm and penalty shootouts will be required to decide winner in case of stalemate after 90 minutes.