KCCA in pot 3 ahead of the CAF Champions League Draw

KCCA have been put in pot three (3) ahead of the Total Champions League 2018 Group Stages draw set for Wednesday March 21 in Cairo.

The Ugandan representatives, among the five debutants at the group stages of the competition will now avoid Algeria’s MC Algers as well as fellow debutants Horoya of Guinea and Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows.

The Kasasiro, who eliminated Ethiopia’s St. George 1-0 on aggregate are in line to face Ivan Ntege’s Township Rollers of Botswana who are in pot four as well as last year’s first round opponents Primeiro de Agosto of Angola.

Mike Mutebi’s charges other likely opponents include former winners TP Mazembe, Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns and Etoile Du Sahel among others.

“We don’t care who we meet at the moment,” said Mike Mutebi. “We maybe the novices among the 16 but on the pitch, we are not and whoever we get, we shall prove that,” he added.

THE POTS as Revealed by CAF:

Pot 1: TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Al Ahly (Egypt), Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia), and Wydad (Morocco)

Pot 2: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Zesco (Zambia), Esperance (Tunisia), ES Setif (Algeria)

Pot 3: MC Alger (Algeria), KCCA (Uganda), Horoya (Guinea), Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Pot 4:Primero de Agosto (Angola), Township Rollers (Botswana), Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco), AS Port (Togo)

The draw will start with Pot 4, with the first ball drawn directly going to Group A. Another draw will be done to determine its position (A1, A2, A3 or A4).

The same procedure will repeated for Pots 3, 2 & 1 to complete the groupings.

Sydney Mahlangu

How the qualified Teams were ranked:

The qualified teams were ranked according to their performances in the last five editions of the CAF Interclubs competitions (2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013).

For the CAF Champions League, the points allotted are winner – 6, runner-up-5, semi-final – 4, quarterfinal – 3, third in group – 2 and fourth in group – 1, multiplied by a co-efficient of 5,4,3,2,1 for the editions 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 respectively.

The TOTAL CAF Confederation Cup 2018 Play Off

For the 2nd 1/16th round of the CAF Confederation Cup, based on the performance of the 32 teams according to the five-year ranking, four Pots were established.

Four clubs relegated from the Total CAF Champions League were seeded (Pot A), and top four ranked teams from the Total CAF Confederation Cup (Pot B).

The remaining 12 teams from the Total CAF Champions League were drawn into Pot C and the others from the Total CAF Confederation Cup in Pot D.

Pot A: El Hilal (Sudan), Saint George (Ethiopia), AS Vita (DR Congo), Zanaco (Zambia)

Pot B: USM Alger (Algeria), Supersport (South Africa), Hilal Obied (Sudan), Enyimba (Nigeria)

Pot C: ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), Mounana (Gabon), Young Africans (Tanzania), Williamsville (Cote d’Ivoire), Aduana (Ghana), Gor Mahia (Kenya), UD Songo (Mozambique), MFM (Nigeria), Plateau (Nigeria), Rayon Sport (Rwanda), Generation Foot (Senegal), Bidvest (South Africa)

Pot D: CR Belouizdad (Algeria), La Mancha (Congo), CARA (Congo), El Masry (Egypt), Niefang (Equatorial Guinea), Wolaitta Dicha (Ethiopia), Fosa Junior (Madagascar), Djoliba (Mali), RS Berkane (Morocco), Raja Club Athletic (Morocco), Costa do Sol (Mozambique), Akwa (Nigeria)

The first draw will be to determine the matches between teams from Pot A and Pot D. The procedure will be repeated four times.

After, a ball from Pot B will be drawn against Pot C to determine the matches. The procedure will be repeated four times.

Once completed, the remaining eight teams from Pot C will be drawn against other eight from Pot D. One ball from Pot C will be drawn against another ball from Pot D. The procedure will be repeated eight times to complete the fixtures.

The teams from the Total CAF Confederation Cup will host the second leg matches.

