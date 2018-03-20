KCCA players, technical team to share $150,000

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club’s sweet 1-0 victory over Ethiopian side St George has definitely impacted for the better directly to the players, officials and the local federation at large.
The city Executive Director, Jenifer Semakula Musisi announced that all the club players and members of the technical team will share $ 150,000 (at least Shs 540m) of the $ 550,000 that the team will get from CAF as a reward for the qualification to the CAF Champions League group stages.
Musisi made the communication on Monday as the club resumed training at their Lugogo base in preparation for the league, Uganda Cup and other continental matches.
She also ordered an increment of the players’ match bonus to Shs. 500,000 from Shs. 400,000.
We are building systems to last beyond individuals and professionalizing sports in the country including Football, Boxing, Athletics and Basketball.
Our great appreciation to the fans, sponsors and all of you who have contributed to the success of the Club.
I thank the players, coaches, management, sponsors and everyone who contributed to this win.
This is a result that is going to change the face of Uganda football.
This is all down to the professionalism, building systems, good accountability. All of you have exhibited patience and waited this for so long, now your part of history,
There will be no Ugandan club to be the first to achieve this, this is ours and let’s not get carried away by the result but instead work harder and achieve better.
The professionalism you have showed is beyond me and i will forever be grateful, She added.
I felt very emotional throughout the weekend and I wanted to come to thank you for making me, Uganda and KCCA proud.
The win over St George vindicated our initial big expenditure, administration changes.
You should know not seat on your laurels but go on and make it a routine.
The Executive director also advised the players to make good use of the money than buying luxuries like cars.
The local football body, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) will also reap big from KCCA’s progress.
According to the CAF prize money distribution rules, FUFA is entitled to a share of the revenue (at least 5 pecent which is $ 27,500).
The winner of the CAF Champions league bags $ 2.25M (Sh 8.1 Billion). The runners up takes $ 1.25M (Shs. 4.5 Billion).
Each of the losing semi-finalists takes home $ 875,000 (Shs. 3.1 Billion) and quart finalists pocket $ 675,000 (Shs 2.4 Billion).
The third and fourth in the groups each takes $ 550,000 (Shs. 1.9 Billion).
Meanwhile, the CAF Champions League group stages draw will be on 21st March 2018 at Ritz -Calton hotel in Cairo, Egypt.
The CAF Champions League games group stage matches shall be expected to start on 4th May 2018.
KCCA will face Soana in the Uganda Cup at Kavumba Recreational stadium this Wednesday in a round of 16 engagement for the knock out championship.