KCCA players, technical team to share $150,000

Musisi made the communication on Monday as the club resumed training at their Lugogo base in preparation for the league, Uganda Cup and other continental matches.

She also ordered an increment of the players’ match bonus to Shs. 500,000 from Shs. 400,000.

We are building systems to last beyond individuals and professionalizing sports in the country including Football, Boxing, Athletics and Basketball.

Our great appreciation to the fans, sponsors and all of you who have contributed to the success of the Club.

I thank the players, coaches, management, sponsors and everyone who contributed to this win.

This is a result that is going to change the face of Uganda football.

This is all down to the professionalism, building systems, good accountability. All of you have exhibited patience and waited this for so long, now your part of history,

There will be no Ugandan club to be the first to achieve this, this is ours and let’s not get carried away by the result but instead work harder and achieve better.

The professionalism you have showed is beyond me and i will forever be grateful, She added.