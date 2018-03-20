Mangat has ARC title chase in mind after Safari Rally podium

Africa Rally Archives

Uganda’s Jas Mangat triumphed over a series of challenges last weekend to secure his second Safari Rally podium finish; this time a third place position overall in Naivasha, Kenya.

Mangat and co-driver Joseph Kamya scored 18 points in the same round of the Africa Rally Championship.

The Pili Pili crew now feel persuaded by the possibility of going the full lenght in the African series.

“It’s really tempting. The points are a great start to go with. But I will have to go home and discuss with the whole team and see how it goes. I will be sure before the next event,” he said.

Mangat’s last attempt on the ARC title was 2013 when he lost the fight to Zambia‘s Jassy Singh in the final round in Madagascar.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Mangat is currently in the chase for his fourth Uganda Rally Championship title. Him and Kamya are leading the championship after two rounds.