Mugabi, four other foreign based Uganda Cranes players report for national duty

A couple of Uganda Cranes foreign based players are in the country in preparation for the international friendly matches lined up.

Yeovil Town defender Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi arrived on Monday afternoon to join St George’s goalkeeper Robert Odongkara who did not return to Addis Ababa after the Ethiopian club played with KCCA on Saturday in the CAF Champions League.

Al Ahed right back Dennis Iguma is also in the country. The latest arrivals are; Buildcon forwards Fahad Bayo and Hood Kaweesa who arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning from Zambia via Nairobi, Kenya.

“I am so much delighted to be called to play for the Uganda Cranes. It is such an honour for me and my family, I believe it is an important step in my career” Mugabi noted as quoted by the FUFA official twitter handle.

There are five local based players on the team; Timothy Awany and Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA), Tadeo Lwanga and Milton Karisa (Vipers) as well as Masavu’s Abraham Ndugwa.

Some players who are unattached like Isaac Isinde and Aucho Khalid (will join Indian side East Bengal) were part of the FUFA Drum match with Busoga Province against Sebei at the Kiprotich stadium in Kapchorwa district on Saturday.

The players will check in at Ivy’s Hotel in Wakaliga by noon on Tuesday before the first training session in the evening at 4 pm.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre will have this opportunity to have a critical look at many of the foreign based players since he took over the job on 28th December 2018.

FUFA has already confirmed a match against Malawi on 28th March 2018 with a potential build up with Syechelles on 24th March 2018.

Full Uganda Cranes Team Summoned: