Tanzania’s Randeep impresses on Safari Rally debut

Randeep Singh was all thrilled by his performance as he debuted in the Safari Rally last weekend in Naivasha, Kenya.

The former Tanzania Rally Champion finished in a very impressive fourth position overall in the three-day rally. It was his first event outside Tanzania.

Randeep and co-driver Gurvinder Singh started the event on Friday in eleventh position. After day one the crew had moved to seventh position.

Day two showcased Randeep’s impressive performance throughout the six stages that moved him to the fifth position into the final day.

He would go ahead to finish fourth overall on Sunday.

“It has been a very challenging event. We realised the top five Kenyan crews were so quick, we had to change strategies our self and take it easy in order to finish,” said Randeep.

With the competitiveness of the event, Randeep was equally impressed with his own pace.

“It was really an eye opener for us to gauge out pace. The fourth position was the best thing that happened to us on our debut,” he added.

Randeep cruised in a Mitsubishi Evo X which is currently owned by Naeem Daud.

“It was my first time driving the Evo X. I got it just days to the event and didn’t have time to test. But I can confirm that the Evo X is a very nice and comfortable. It’s much different from the Evo 9.”

“I would like to thank the Alfa Zulu team; Naeem Daud, Nadeem and others who offered me this opportunity to drive their car.”

Kenya’s Carl Tundo claimed victory in the Safari rally followed by Baldev Chager and Jas Mangat in second and third position respectively.