Hardly had Aucho Khalid guided Busoga Province to a 4-0 victory away to Sebei at Kirpotich stadium in FUFA Drum, than he departed for India to pen a deal with East Bengal Football Club.

On Tuesday, Aucho was officially unveiled at the club when he agreed terms and signed a two-year deal.

Aucho’s Ugandan based representative Ronnie Santos told Kawowo Sports that his client had to travel to India in order to sign the necessary documentations before the official unveiling well in time for the India Super Cup registration deadline (Wednesday, 21st March 2018).

Aucho will thus miss the planned international test matches coming for Uganda Cranes at home under the new coach Desabre.

“He (Aucho Khalid) traveled well to India and has been unveiled today (Tuesday, 20th March 2018). The technical personnel at the national team are well aware of his travel including the head coach (Sebastein Desabre). He regrets missing the first training sessions with the new national team coach and the teammates at large but will remain proudly available for selection to serve Uganda with passion.” Santos said.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder has been club-less for close to five months since departing Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

At East Bengal, he will don shirt number five (5). Proline defender Ivan Bukenya also previously played for East Bengal Football Club.

In India, Aucho joins midfielder Kezironi Kizito (Kerala Blasters), Musa Mudde and striker Henry Kisekka (Gokulam Kerala) as well as two female footballers Fazila Ikwaput and Ritah Nabbosa (Gokulam Kerala Women Football Club).