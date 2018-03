Uganda Crested Cranes squad summoned ahead of Africa Women Qualifiers

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Thirty players have been summoned to start training ahead of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

The team summoned by Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega started training on Tuesday morning at the outside pitch of Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

The two legged qualifier is scheduled for early next month with the first leg to be played in Machakos on Wednesday, April 4 and the return leg set for Sunday, April 8 at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

The squad that will be handled by Bulega assisted by Edward Kaziba and James Magala (goalkeeping coach) has players only featuring in the FUFA Women Elite League.

The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations will be held in Ghana from November 17 to December 1 and will double as qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The top three teams will qualify for the global tournament.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aturo Ruth (UCU Lady Cardinals), Nakiguba Cissy (Kampala Queens), Karungi Vanesa Edith (Olila High School), Daisy Nakaziro (Mutesa I Royal University)

Defenders: Yudaya Nakayenze (UCU Lady Cardinals), Aluka Grace (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nakabugo Mariam (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nakitto Gladys (Kamapla Queens), Namukisa Aisha (Kampala Queens), Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga), Namuddu Viola (She MAK), Nambirigge Christine (She Corporate)

Midfielders: Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Mulsim), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim), Damalie Matama (Kampala Queens), Maureen Afoyo (Ajax Queens), Sophia Nabumba (Ajax Queens), Lukia Namubiru (Ajax Queens), Esther Naluyimba (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga), Nakkuba Harriet (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga), Mutiibwa Shakira (Gafford Ladies)

Strikers: Hasifah Nassuuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Juilet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Winnie Babirye (Kampala Queens), Carol Nakyanzi (Ajax Queens), Marion Amongat (Olila High School), Alupo Norah (Olila High School), Fauzia Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy)