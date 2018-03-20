Uganda Premier League secretariat brings forward Bright Stars versus KCCA game

The Uganda Premier League (UPL) secretariat has on Monday morning communicated a change in the date for the Bright Stars against reigning league champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

In a communique to the media, clubs and the general public, the fixture numbered 166 will be played on Sunday, 25th March 2018 than the earlier scheduled day of Tuesday, 27th March 2018.

Match 166 Bright Stars FC Vs KCCA FC that was scheduled to be played on Tuesday 27th March 2018 has been brought forward to Sunday 25th March 2018 (venue and time remain the same).

10th placed Bright Stars will host third on the log KCCA in this second round encounter at the Champions stadium in Mwererwe.

The main reason for the change is to give room for the up-coming international friendly match between Uganda Cranes and the Malawi Flames which is confirmed for the 27th March 2018 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi and defender Timothy Denis Awanyi are part of the Uganda Cranes team players summoned for the aforementioned build up game that will give head coach Sebastien Desabre a rough idea of the many foreign based players on the national team.

Meanwhile, KCCA will make the short trip across town on Wednesday to Kavumba Recreational Stadium to face Soana in the round of 16 Uganda Cup engagement.