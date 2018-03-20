Uganda sends 11 to Malawi swim meet

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda will have 11 swimmers at the Cana Zone IV Swimming Championships that start March 21 and end March 24 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Silverfin’s Samora Lumonya will captain the team and will be assisted by Shelby Clow, who competed at the last edition in Zimbabwe.

“This being my first Cana, I expect that there will be a lot of exposure but it is also a chance for our swimmers to compete against faster and stronger swimmers from other countries,” Lumonya said at the flagoff ceremony held on Sunday at Gems Cambridge International School, Butabika.

The Silverfin swimmer is counting on the three medals he won at the Cana Zone III Championships in Tanzania last year for inspiration at this meet.

Meanwhile the team coach Tonnie Kasujja will focus on individual rather than team performances.

“We have a thin team yet to chase points, you need numbers,” Kasujja said.

“We will focus on individual performances; improving best times and exposure for the new swimmers on the team. Those who have been at this stage before are supposed to perform even better,” he added speaking about Tendo Mukalazi, his sister Kirabo Namutebi and their counterparts like Mercedes Mwebeiha and Raphael Sine.

Team Uganda

Boys: Samora Lumonya (captain), Nabil Saleh, Fadhil Saleh, Tendo Mukalazi, Raphael Sine, Abba Mayanja, Kevin Rugaaju, Jordan Setumba.

Girls: Shelby Clow (assistant captain), Kirabo Namutebi, Mercedes Mwebeiha.