Unbeaten Lady Doves crowned Kitara region women league champions

Masindi based Lady Doves Women Football Club won the Kitara region women league with a 100 percent record, triumphing unbeaten and no goal conceded at all.

Godfrey A.

Lady Doves also scored an unprecedented 23 goals, having the league top scorer, Irene Alum with 11 goals to her name.

The prize that comes with this feat is qualification to the FUFA Women Elite League for the 2018/19 season.

Lady Doves ended the season with a maximum 18 points following six victories in all the games played.

Hoima based Kings High School finished with 10 points to take second position.

Meanwhile, another Hoima side, Bright Stars FC was third position with four points.

Kiswata and Iman Academy were the bottom placed sides in the five team league.

Lady Doves were crowned champions on Sunday at a function held at Hoima Booma grounds in Hoima town presided over by FUFA’s ethics and integrity committee member, Hamidu Kasinde.

Addressing the gathering at the colourful ceremony, the chairperson Kitara Region Women’s League Diana Kaboha congratulated the winners for the good display throughout the season, winning the league unbeaten with no goal conceded.

“I congragulate you for the work well done, winning the league unbeaten with no goal conceded. You have showed you are great by winning this league and i urged you to remain focused so that you represent the region well in the elite league” Kaboha stated.

She also lauded the other participating teams for having taken courage to participate in the league.

Lady Doves’ club director, Julius Mugisa boldly disclosed his team’s ambitions; to progress in the Uganda Women Cup from round of 16 when the draws are made soon.

Kasinde handled over the trophy to Lady Doves team Captain Monica Atim who was accompanied by the vice captain Gertrude Ayebale amidst wild celebrations from the rest of the players and fans.