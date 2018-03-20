Football

Why Kira United will host Vipers at Kitende | Uganda Cup

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
Thursday March 22, 2018

  • Kira United Vs Vipers SC – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende
© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Dan Sserunkuma of Vipers

The Stanbic Uganda Cup Round of 16 tie between Kira United and Vipers will be played at St. Mary’s Kitende not Kira Town Council Ground as earlier scheduled.

The move was confirmed by Vipers, who will be the visiting team on the day.

According to Vipers Head of Media, Abdu Wasike, its Kira United that requested for the match to be played at Vipers SC home due to a number of factors.

“Kira requested to change the venue due to security concerns at their home ground & lack of resources to host the match at Namboole,” said Wasike.

Vipers are targeting triumph in the competition for only the second time in their history despite playing in three finals.

Last season, they were eliminated at the quarter finalists by eventual finalists Paidha Black Angels at Kitende.

