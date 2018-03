2018 CECAFA U-17: 31 players summoned to Uganda Cubs team

2018 CECAFA U-17 Championship:

1st – 15th April

Burundi

Uganda national U-17 (The Cubs) head coach Peter Onen named a team of 31 players set to prepare for the up coming CECAFA U-17 championship due in Burundi next month.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The tournament will kick off on 1st to 15th April 2018 in the Burundian capital of Bujumbura.

A bulk of players summoned are those featuring in the on-going FUFA U-18 tournament.

Vipers Sports Club and Onduparaka Junior Teams have a lion’s share of the players on the team with 6 and 5 respectively.

The Vipers duo of Sula Mpanga, Moses Bakabulindi, Anthony Kenty (Onduparaka), Rogers Mugisha (Masavu) and Owen Mukisa (BUL) are the only forwards on the provisional team.

There are only four goalkeepers summoned; Farouk Nsubuga (Masavu), Ronald Kiberu (Express), George William Oluka (Buddo S.S) and Daniel Ssemwogerere (UPDF).

The rest of the crop are defenders and midfielders (both offensive and defensive).

Immensely gifted Ivan Asaba of Vipers Junior team leads the cast of midfielders.

FUFA Media

The team residential training starts this Friday, 23rd March 2018 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

All players summoned must report at FUFA House on Friday 23rd March, 2018 at 8 am. Each player must carry a; Passport, National ID, Birth certificate

Onen, who is also the assistant coach at Uganda Premier League side, BUL will be deputized by Hamza Lutalo while Mubarak Kiberu is the goalkeeping coach.

Hassan Kirunda Kakaire is the media officer.

The final team will be named on Friday, 30th March 2018.

Summoned Squad: