African – American pro female golfer Avis Brown tells her captivating tales in new book

California based Professional female golfer, Avis Brown Riley, 53, has a rich life story to share with a cross section of people across the divide.

The African American Golfer is based in the the United States (at the Salt Creek Golf Course located in Chula Vista, Calif) runs the Avis Brown-Riley Golf body

The breast cancer survivor in her new book, “Building of a Champion,” tells a heartwarming narrative about the author’s journey towards being a golf champion, and being a champion in her personal life.

Avis is loving wife, and mother of two children, and a renowned golf champion who was inducted into the San Diego Hall of Champions and the African American Golfers Hall of Fame.

Recently, she completed her new book Building of a Champion: an evoking and provocative true-to-life account about the author’s perseverance as a golfer and woman of character.

She conveys through her words a message of hope, optimism, and faith;

When my doctor first told me that I had breast cancer, I knew then that God had chosen me as the miracle of life, and I would be reborn again. Today, my body is pure, and my skin is as soft as a baby, and it is very hard to see my true age. God spared my life for a purpose, and this is my story, and my purpose is to share with the world that you must never give up even when someone discourages you, and prepare for roadblocks in your path. God will navigate you through your journey called life. Whatever path you choose, remember to ask God to take your hand and allow him to walk that journey with you. He will never steer you wrong.

Raised in the lush San Diego, California valley,Riley won the San Diego Women’s Amateur Championship in 1982.

Avis recalls the pleasures of sitting on her front porch and enjoying the mountain views that gazed over into Tijuana, Mexico.

At 7 years of age, she was ushered into the game by the father, Gordon Brown Sr. 44 years later, the San Diego Junior Golf Association member (since 1973) has been coached by the father. As a budding species in golf, Riley won over 40 Junior Golf Tournaments, including the prestigious Junior World Tournament and the San Diego City Women’s Amateur Championship. Despite her busy schedule, Riley is married and a proud mother of two children – Ayanna Riley (19) and Amari Riley (15). Both kids were taught the game of golf at the age of two. Amari has even been inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame (May 2010). Her thoughts About Golf: Golf is a fun game. It allows me to challenge myself. To stay focused and, the ability to concentrate for 4-hours. This is truly a test of skill and of mental capacity. Also, I have met some of the “best” people while out on the golf course…which makes it even more fun. Golf lessons taught me the basic fundamentals on how to set up and approach and build a golf swing. I learned the golf swing and, learned the mechanics, so that I could understand the game. Without golf instruction, I would have never been one of the best junior golfers in the history of the San Diego Junior Golf Association, amateur golf, collegiate golf and professional golf. My dream is to travel the world, share my story, perform at golf exhibitions, conduct autograph signing of my book, “Building of A Champion. Achievements: 1974 – Junior World Champion

1974,1975,1976,1978, 1979 – San Diego Junior Golfer of the Year (Inducted into the Hall of Champions in San Diego in 1974)

1980 – State CIF Girls Golf Championship Standford Univeristy Golf Course – 6th place

1982- San Diego Women’s Amateur Champion

1982-83 – United States Intl University Girls Golf Team Rookie of the year

1988 – Competed in the Women’s U.S. Open Championship

1989 – Michelob Golf Classic Winner and broke course record 65, still stands until this day

1987-2000 Played on California Mini Tours and The Futures Tour

2000 – Present Teaching Pro for San Diego Junior Golf Academy & Foundation

2005 – Qualified for the Futures Golf Tour – playing status

2008 – Inducted into the African American Golfers Hall of Fame 2008

2013 – Recipient of Southern California Professional Golfers Association “Heritage Award” (The first time in 20-years that “The Heritage Award” was given away to three Families. The Brown family was one of the families to receive the award from the PGA of America)

Mile-stones:

First and only African American woman to ever win the prestigious Junior Wold Golf Championship.

First and only African American to ever win the San Diego Women’s City Amateur Championship

First African American to win the National Minority Collegiate Golf Championship

First ever African American golfer to participate in the Wickes Andy Williams San Diego Open (and played with Jerry Pate).

One of few women to ever be inducted into the African American Golfer’s Hall of Fame

*Details: Page Publishing at 866-315-2708