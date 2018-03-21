Golfing fraternity express grief after national team player Ssentongo dies in horrific road accident

The entire golfing family is in shock following the sudden death of a national team player, Yusuf Sentongo.

Courtesy

Ssentongo, a handicap 3 golfer died instantly on Tuesday when a an elf truck rammed into the boda-boda that the deceased was riding on his way from Namulonge to Uganda Golf Club, Kampala for national team duties.

Uganda national golf captain Becca Mwanja narrated the ordeal as quoted by Daily Monitor;