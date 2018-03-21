Golfing fraternity express grief after national team player Ssentongo dies in horrific road accident

The entire golfing family is in shock following the sudden death of a national team player, Yusuf Sentongo.
Ssentongo, a handicap 3 golfer died instantly on Tuesday when a an elf truck rammed into the boda-boda that the deceased was riding on his way from Namulonge to Uganda Golf Club, Kampala for national team duties.
Uganda national golf captain Becca Mwanja narrated the ordeal as quoted by Daily Monitor;
He was on a Boda Boda coming to report for national team camp in Kampala ahead of the Zone V Trials.
Ssentongo was on his way from Namulonge and the accident happened around Gayaza.
An identified taxi overtook the Boda Boda bike and stopped suddenly in the middle of the road to pick an extra passenger.
The sudden break was the cause of the accident because the unidentified Elf Truck carrying sand that was right behind them rammed into the bike and killed both Ssentongo and the rider.
It also damaged part of the taxi’s behind. This is very sad.
He was a member of the Namulonge Golf Club and had only made his first cut among the finest 20 golfers in the country this year.
Ssentongo was supposed to be part of the trials to pick first the last eight and then final four that will represent Uganda in the Zone 5 Tournament at the Chapman Golf Club in Harare, Zimbabwe from April 8-13.
On 10th March 2018, Ssentongo won the men’s subsidiary category in group A with 38 stable ford points at the Singleton Match Play Golf Challenge at the par 71 lake side golfing facility in Entebbe.
Different members in the golfing world have expressed grief and delivered messages of condolence;
Newly elected Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Innocent Kihika hence called off the National Trials and noted;
Ssentongo will be dearly missed by the golf fraternity.
We have called off the camp and will ensure that rest of the 19 guys attend burial.
We shall also help the family with the burial arrangements and anything else we can. May his soul Rest in Peace
Veteran Golf journalist, Philly G. Corry through his face book timeline expressed plight upon the unfortunate incident;
Am lost for words Yusuf Ssentongo Rest in Peace
Namulonge Golf Club’s Ellis Katwebaze;
Gone too soon, my coach, friend, brother you’ve made many of us grow to love the game of golf.
We shall surely miss you RIP Yusuf Ssentongo
Andrew Byaruhanga (National Team Golfer):
We shall remember you as a golfer and national team player. RIP Brother
Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi (National Team Golfer):
It is saddening and shocking. We were struck by angel of death
Jovia Namara (Golfer)
I can’t believe I interacted with the late on the last singleton, he looked a serious young man who was happy to be where he was in golf.Its unfortunate we have lost him.Rest well Ssentongo.
Collins Bulafu (Golfer):
Sad day for golf
Hussein Madina (Tanzania Female Golfer):
RIP
Rogers Karebi:
These bodas are becoming a menace. We can advocate for popularizing the safe Boda concept across the country
Hassan Kiyemba (national team golfer):
‘Death is a monster. I am shuttered by Yusuf Ssentongo’s death. He was determined to make the final cut to the national team by training so hard’
He will be laid to rest on Thursday in his ancestral village of Bugiri.