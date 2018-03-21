Stubborn 4th division KJT ready to encounter top flight out fit BUL | Uganda Cup

Uganda Cup (Round of 16):

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

KJT Vs BUL

At Villa Park, Nsambya (4 pm)

Fourth division outfit Kampala Junior Team (KJT) will once again lock horns with a top flight club, BUL during round of 16 Uganda Cup encounter at Villa Park play ground in the heart of Kampala on Wednesday.

KJT has already eliminated giants Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 1-0 at the round of 64 stage.

Immensely talented Nicholas ”Zico” Kabonge scored the all important goal in the 25th minute after Allan Sserunga’s assist.

At the round of 32, KJT ejected Arua Tigers 1-0 at Villa Park.

On the other hand BUL has also had a hard fought ride to the round of 32 overcoming Sun city 1-0 at the round of 64 and edging Nyamityobora 1-0 at the Kakindu stadium during the stage of 16.

Key battles:

BUL’s potent striking force of Hamis Tibita, Douglas Owori, James Otim, Patrick Crespo Asiku and Richard Wandyaka will come under close scrutiny against the rock solid back-line of Umar Khaukha, Eddie Billy, Abubakar Sentongo and Vicent Adriko with Nasif Kabuye.

The main battle will be in the midfield as Yunus Sibira, Daniel Shabena and Patrick Sembuya fight for every ball against KJT’s proven lads Julius Piloti, Nicholas Kabonge and Allan Sserunga.

Kabonge remains a big doubt after suffering a knee ailment during the 4-0 loss to KCCA at Lugogo last week.

Lamech Tumwebaze and John Ssekyaaya remain the main primary hope of goals for Mansoor Kabugo’s KJT.

They face a solid and experience BUL back line that as Faizo Muledhu

The champion shall smile home with Shs30M.

The runner ups will get Shs.20m, the two losing semi- finalists shall pocket Shs. 10m each while the quarter finalists will each receive Shs.5m.

KCCA is the cup holder.

All Uganda Cup Matches on Wednesday (All matches kick off at 4 pm):

Soana Vs KCCA – Kavumba Recreational Stadium

UPDF Vs Proline – Bombo Military Barracks Stadium

KJT Vs Bul – Villa Park, Nsambya

Busula Vs Synergy – Busula Grounds

