Photo by Simon Mulumba/Cmoncy images

The second round of the 2018 Africa Rally Championship went down last weekend in Kenya with over 21 crews in line for the championship points.

The ARC points were mandatory to all crews with homologated cars in Safari Rally.

Only 13 of the 21 crews scored ARC points after Safari Rally.

But it’s Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop that claimed the maximum 25 points after a resounding performance that saw then clinch victory in Naivasha.

The victory brings the Kenyan to level on points with the ARC season opener winner Gary Chaynes.

Courtesy

Piero Cannobio and Sylvia Frigo; the only crew that has shown interest in ARC chase are six points behind.

Cannobio scored only one point from Safari Rally after finishing thirteenth in the ARC classification. He finished nineteenth overall in the rally.

Uganda’s Jas Mangat who finished third in the Safari Rally collected 15 points. He ties on points for ARC with Ivory Coast’s Maxime Abondio.

Tanzania’s Randeep Singh is 13 points behind after round two with 12 points followed by Kenya’s Eric Bengi.

The third round of ARC will head to South Africa for York Rally scheduled for 19-21st April.