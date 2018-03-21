Yeovil Town kingpin defender Mugabi ready to serve Uganda Cranes

Yeovil Town Football Club all around defender Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi is more than ready to grab the opportunity presented with open hands as he serves the national team, Uganda Cranes in the upcoming international matches at home.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Standing at 6.2 feet tall, Mugabi is an envy to the opposition strikers for his towering structure and well built frame.

He trained with the rest of the other summoned players on Tuesday afternoon amidst the afternoon down pour in the one hour session.

The Uganda national team regrouped in preparation for two international friendly matches against Sao Tome and Principe (on Saturday, 24th March 2018) and three days later against Malawi at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Speaking to the media after his maiden training session with the rest of the players;

I am ready to represent my country. I will take the chance presented to me with both hands. I have to work hard and be named. This is a complete blessing

Mugabi was born in Harrow to Ugandan parents 22 years ago.

As a growing teen, Mugabi played youth football at Fulham and Southampton under age teams before he was signed by Yeovil Town F.C.

In the 2014/15 season, Mugabi won the U-21 premier league honours with Southampton Football Club.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

He eyes a solid display in the upcoming friendly matches;

Together with my teammates, we shall definitely work for a clean sheet. Football is teamwork and i am glad to come home and play with my fellow teammates.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mugabi expressed the desire to work with the new coach Sebastien Desabre, technical team and as well as other national team players.

On Tuesday, goalkeeper Robert Odongkara rested out the session as twenty players took to the wet turf of Mandela National Stadium.

Day two of training will include a double session under closed doors on rest of head coach Sebastien Desabre as the rest of the summoned players report home.

The 20 players who trained on Tuesday: