Big League play offs: Four clubs vie for remaining UPL slot

FUFA Big League Play offs: (Thursday 17th May 2018)

Paidha Black Angels FC Vs Kabale Sharp FC – 1:30 pm

Kitara FC Vs Kyetume FC – 4 pm

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

The four clubs that qualified for the FUFA Big league play offs will engage in a semi-final on Thursday at the Star Times stadium, Lugogo.

Elgon group runners up Paidha Black Angels take on Kabale Sharp in the early kick off at 1:30 pm.

Debutant club Kabale Sharp overcame Greater Masaka 3-0 on Tuesday to finish as second runners up in the Rwenzori group.

During the second game, Kitara will lock-horns with another debutant side Kyetume.

Kitara were the first runners up club to Rwenzori group champions Nyamityobora as Kyetume finished as second runners up in the Elgon group.

There is a lot to play for as these four clubs engage in the first hurdle of the qualifiers on the Lugogo astro turf.

West Nile side Paidha Black Angels, who nearly missed direct qualification on the last day of the FUFA Big league regular season takes on a debutant side in Kabale Sharp.

Aside a troubled dressing room where their head coach Allan Kabonge is reported to have silently stepped aside, Paidha Black Angels remains a solid side.

They take on a club coached by Viane Bianomugisha with young energetic players full of passion and determination.

During the second play-off match, Hoima based Kitara who had for the past days pitched camp at the FUFA Technical center in Njeru takes on another dark horse in Kyetume, a side coached by former Uganda Cranes international, Livingstone Mbabazi.

Kitara also has experienced guards like Derrick Tekkwo and his brother Roges Lukwiya that will guard the side against another equally experienced Kyetume with the likes of Rajab Jooga.

“We had pitched camp at FUFA Technical center to acclimatize to the artifical turf as well as continue to build a strong bond for team” Kitara team manager Joshua Atugonza revealed to Kawowo Sports.

The promotional final match to determine the third club which will progress to the Uganda Premier League (UPL) will be held on Saturday at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

On the same day, Rwenzori group winners Nyamityobora will take on Elgon group victors Ndejje University at 4 pm.

Both the promotional final and the championship matches will be played at Namboole.

Last season, Maroons recovered from a goal down to overcome Masavu 2-1 in the main final to win the FUFA Big league.

Maroons, Masavu and Mbarara City qualified from the FUFA Big league to the Uganda Premier League.

Final matches (Saturday, 19th May 2018)