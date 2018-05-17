Defending champions Jinja S.S, Buddo storm semifinals | 2018 Copa Football

2018 Copa Football

Welden High School, Mbarara 0-1 Agape S.S

Agape S.S Blessed Sacrament Kimany 0 (4) – 0 (1) St Julian, Gayaza

St Julian, Gayaza Jinja S.S 2-0 Lira Town College

Lira Town College Buddo S.S 2-0 Kigezi High School

KAWOWO SPORTS

Defending champions of the Copa Coca Cola championship, Jinja Secondary School and red hot Buddo S.S progressed to the semi-final stage of this year’s edition being played in Mbarara.

On Thursday, the four quarter final matches at the annual tournament celebrating its 25th edition were played at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Jinja S.S overcame Lira Town College 2-0 in one of the semi-final matches played.

Midfielder Vincent Zziwa, who also plays at Kirinya-Jinja S.S in the Uganda Premier League and defender Ibrahim Ssejjabi scored for Jinja S.S.

In the same vein, Buddo S.S outwitted Kigezi High School 2-0.

Towering center forward Frank Ssebufu and Emmanuel Loki scored Simon Mugerwa’s coached side.

This was Ssebufu’s 11th goal of the campaign in as many matches. Loki scored his 10th strike in the tournament that accommodates players under the age of 20 years.

“We take every match like a cup final and God willing, we shall emerge victorious” Simon Mugerwa, head coach at Buddo S.S told Kawowo Sports after the quarter final victory.

Meanwhile, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya required a tense 3-1 post match penalty victory against St Julian, Gayaza to book their last four berth.

Normal time of this match had ended goal-less as either sides failed to find the back of the net.

In the other quarter final, Agape S.S from Namutumba edged Mbarara’s Welden High School 1-0.

After the matches, there was a semi-final draw conducted at Mbarara High School main hall.

Jinja S.S will face Blessed Sacrament Kimanya in the early kick off at 2 pm and Buddo S.S will then take on Agape S.S later at 4 pm.

The finals will take place at Kakyeka stadium this Saturday at 2 pm.

For the last 25 years, beverage company Coca Cola has been sponsoring this tournament that has witnessed stars as Tonny Mawejje, David Obua, Yunus Sentamu, Noah Kasule Babadi, Joseph Ochaya, Faruku Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Eddie Mubiru, Muhammed Shaban, Denis Onyango and many others graduate over the years.

Semi-finals (Friday, 18th May 2018):