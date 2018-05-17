Enticing quarter final line up completed | 2018 Copa Football

Quarter final draws:

9:00 AM : Blessed Sacrament Kimanya Vs St Julian

: Blessed Sacrament Kimanya Vs St Julian 11:00 AM : Lira Town College Vs Jinja S.S

: Lira Town College Vs Jinja S.S 2:00 PM : Buddo S.S Vs Kigezi High School

: Buddo S.S Vs Kigezi High School 4:00 PM: Agape S.S Namutumba Vs Welden S.S

*All the matches at Kakyeka Stadium

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Following the successful completion for the round of 16 matches on Wednesday, the boys have been sieved from the men.

The last eight team swing into action once again with the quarter finals on Thursday.

All the matches will be played at Kakyeeka Stadium from the morning till late.

Masaka region representatives Blessed Sacrament Kimanya takes on Wakiso ambassadors, St Julian, Gayaza in the early morning game.

A determined Lira Town College will follow suit with the defending champions Jinja S.S at 11 am.

For starters, Lira Town College eliminated St Mary’s Kitende at the round of 16 stage.

Pre-tournament favourites Buddo will lock horns with Kigezi High School at 2 pm and Mbarara based Welden High School will play Agape S.S Namutumba in the final quarter final match of the day.

The semi-draws will be held thereafter before Friday’s semi-final showdown.