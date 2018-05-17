FUFA Big League playoffs: Paidha Black Angels humble Kabale Sharp

FUFA Big League playoffs:

1 st Match : Paidha Black Angels 3-0 Kabale Sharp

: Paidha Black Angels Kabale Sharp 2nd Match: Kitara 1 (3)-1 (1) Kyetume

Promotional Final (Sunday, 20th May 2018):

Paidha Black Angels Vs Kitara – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo – 1:30 pm

Championship Final:

Nyamityobora Vs Ndejje University – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:00 pm)

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Paidha Black Angels Football Club is ninety minutes away from the Uganda Premier League promotion.

The West Nile based brushed aside South Western club Kabale Sharp 3-0 during the first play off for the FUFA Big league played at the Star Times Stadium on Thursday.

Tried and tested striker Yudah Mugalu, Cromwell Rwothomio and Yusuf Ssozi scored for Allan Kabonge’s coached side.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Mugalu scored the opener off a diving header from Yusuf Nsubuga’s telling delivery in the 38th minute.

The opening 45 minutes of the game ended 1-0 in favour of the West Nile side.

Rwothomio tapped home the second three minutes into the second half to extend the lead.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Ssozi beat goalkeeper Sulaiman Kibalama in an acute angle on the right for the third goal twenty minutes to the end of the game.

Meanwhile, Hoima Municipality side Kitara recovered from a goal down to eject Kyetume 3-1 in post-match penalties.

Normal time of the game had ended one goal apiece.

Paidha Black Angels will face Kitara in Sunday’s final at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo at 1:30 pm.

The championship final is between Ndejje University and Nyamityobora at 4 pm.

Team Line Ups

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Paidha Black Angels XI: Stephen Odong Latek (G.K), Cheka Sabiri, Sula Ssekamwa, Francis Otim Bithum, Kalidi Odagiu, Muhammed Kasirye, Crowwell Rwothomio, Brian Okumu, Jackson Nsubuga, Yusuf Nsubuga, Yudah Mugalu

Subs: Jonathan Oyirwoth (G.K), Jerry Adebo, Musa Njabala, Ceaser Olega, Charles Adam, Andrew Kidega, Floribert Pithua

Head coach : Allan Kabonge Kivewala

: Allan Kabonge Kivewala Assistant Coach 1 : Mike Oloya

: Mike Oloya Assistant Coach 2 : Rogers Tekokwo

: Rogers Tekokwo Team Doctor: Daisy Birwinyu

Daisy Birwinyu Official: Odar Diabi

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Kabale Sharp XI: Sulaiman Kibalama (G.K), Saidi Magumba, Francis Nduhukire, Abbey Makumbi, Johnson Turinawe, Cleophat Fiat, Rogers Tabule, Michael Wakabi, Dickson Niwamanya, Clifford Rukanga, Hassan Kakuru

Subs: Sharif Ssozi, Yusuf Kinene, Davis Muheirwe, Dickens Ainebyona, Hussein Kato, Fidel Muhwezi

Head coach: Viali Bainomugisha

Assistant Coach: Martin Byamugisha

Official: Owen Tumuhibise

Match Officials: