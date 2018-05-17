JOHN BATANUDDE

The Uganda Cranes don’t return to competitive football until September when they host Tanzania in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers but that hasn’t stopped sponsors from flying in.

The latest deal for the national team comes with a partnership from Betlion, a new partner unveiled at Protea Hotel, Kampala on Thursday.

The online betting company entered into agreement with the FA for the national team for a period of five years with the deal renewable.

“We are definitely very happy to get another partner who is of great repute,” said Fufa Vice President Justus Mugisha who represented the FA president Moses Magogo at the unveiling. “This is because of the brand we have built over time both as Fufa and the Uganda Cranes,” he added.

Magogo, whose message was delivered by Mugisha couldn’t hide his delight about yet another development.

“We are proud to announce BetLion to our family of sponsors…” the message from the president read in parts. “It’s further proof of our stewardship of football in this country based on our concrete pillars of governance, accountability, transparency and excellence as envisaged in our vision,” it continued.

The CEO Betlion, Oliver Bates did in particular reveal the financial details of the partnership but explained how the Cranes will benefit from performance based contract on face.

The company launched a shs150m “Cranes jackpot” where fans can enter after staking shs3000.

Betlion promised to contribute finances from the 13-game jackpot that will run weekly with proceeds going towards development of the Uganda Cranes and Ugandan football in general.

“We are proud to announce our long term partnership with the Uganda Cranes. It is one that is focused on supporting the ongoing development of football in Uganda,” stated Bates.

The Cranes also stand to benefit more if they rise in Fifa rankings and when they qualify for major international tournaments such as Afcon and the World Cup.

The company also pledged to avail coaches to assist the various Fufa projects though that will not affect the status of Sebestien Desabre, the national team tactician.

Betlion joins Airtel, National Insurance Corporation, Nile Breweries, Bidco Uganda Limited, EcoBank and Rwenzori the other Cranes sponsors.