Kitara edge Kyetume in nail biting penalty shoot out | FUFA Big League Playoffs

FUFA Big League playoffs:

1 st Match : Paidha Black Angels 3-0 Kabale Sharp

: Paidha Black Angels Kabale Sharp 2nd Match: Kitara 1 (3)-1 (1) Kyetume

Promotional Final (Sunday, 20th May 2018):

Paidha Black Angels Vs Kitara – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo – 1:30 pm

Championship Final:

Nyamityobora Vs Ndejje University – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:00 pm)

Hoima Municipality side Kitara recovered from a goal down to eject Kyetume 3-1 in post-match penalties.

Normal time of the game had ended one goal apiece.

Kyetume skipper Sharif Ssaka tapped home in an empty net on the stroke of half time to give Livingstone Mbabazi’s coached club the lead heading to the mandatory half time break.

Kitara’s Yasin Mubiru had a free kick from 30 yards kiss the goal bar 15 minutes into the second half.

Former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Express midfielder Derrick Tekkwo found the equalizer with a powerful header off a corner delivered by Dennis Monday on the 75th minute mark to take the into spot kicks.

During the tense penalty shoot outs, Samuel Adibo, Denis Monday and Roger Lukwiya scored their kicks for Kitara as Derrick Tekkwo had missed his opening kick.

Kyetume managed one goal from Charles Musoke. Richard Matovu hit the post, Sharif Ssaaka blast over the bar and former URA left winger Elukana Nkugwa also hit the post.

Meanwhile, Paidha Black Angels defeated Kabale Sharp 3-0 in the opening game of the day played under scorching sunny conditions.

Experienced striker Yudah Mugalu, Cromwell Rwothomio and Yusuf Ssozi scored for Allan Kabonge’s coached side.

Now, Paidha Black Angels will face Kitara in Sunday’s final at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo at 1:30 pm.

The championship final is between Ndejje University and Nyamityobora at 4 pm.

Team Line Ups

Kyetume XI: Ismail Zziwa (G.K), Richard Matovu, Azzizi Mubiru, Denis Lubowa (65’ Elukana Nkugwa), Steven Wavamunno, Rajab Jooga, Musa Mugulu, Charles Musoke, Philemon Lutaaya, Julius Lule, Sharif Ssaaka (Captain)

Subs: Martin Othieno, Taddeo Sejjemba, Kenneth Kibirango, Allan Mugalu Luuz, Cephas Kambugu, Derrick Steven Muyanja

Head coach: Livingstone Mbabazi

Assistant Coach: Augustine Nsumba

Kitara XI: Chrispus Kusiima (G.K), Samuel Adibo, Ivan Kyaterekeera, Yasin Mubiru, Moses Odera, Derrick Tekkwo, Pius Mbidde, Roger Milla Ahumuza (66’ Julius Rulinda), Herbert Billy Alinda, Denis Monday, Joel Oscar Muhinizi

Subs: Jamiru Kiyimba (G.K), Timothy Kato, Serial Komakech, Rogers Lukwiya, Richard Kigozi, Shadrach Kakooza

Head coach: Anthony Ssekitto

Anthony Ssekitto Assistant Coach: Pius Ngabo

Pius Ngabo Team Doctor: Twaliu Byamuka

Twaliu Byamuka Official: Godfrey Kirunda

Match Officials: