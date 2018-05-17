Mamelodi Sundowns 1-3 Barcelona

Barcelona emerged winners on their first visit to Africa with a 3-1 win over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB stadium on Wednesday.

Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez and Andre Gomes scored for the Spanish champions in a match they easily controlled.

Dembele scored inside nine minutes past Uganda Cranes number one and captain Denis Onyango after a sloppy clearance from Soumahoro Bangaly.

Suarez made it 2-0 with a goal past the legs of the Africa’s best custodian while Hlompho Kekana cleared off the line to deny the visitors on the night.

Earlier, Percy Tau had missed a great opportunity to beat Ter Stegen in Barca goal while Denis Suarez headed against the post off Dembele cross.

There were almost wholesome changes for the Barcelona in the second half as they continued to dominate the former Caf Champions League winners and a third goal arrived in the 66th minute.

This time round, Kennedy Mweene was in goal after replacing Onyango.

Sundowns pulled one back through Sibusizo Vilakazi with a quarter an hour to time and Lionel Messi made a grand entrance as a substitute as the FNB granted him a standing ovation.

At the end of the game, Barca won but Sundowns and Africa were equally satisfied after hosting arguably the best club in the world at the moment.