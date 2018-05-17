Our focus is to progress for the next round, says Uganda U-20 captain Poloto

CAF U-20 Qualifiers (2nd Round, 2nd Leg):

Friday, 18th May 2018

Cameroon Vs Uganda (Uganda leads 1-0 on aggregate)

In Yaoundé © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Uganda U-20 captain Julius Poloto is optimistic that the team he leads will emerge triumphant after the return leg of the CAF U-20 qualifier with Cameroon.

Poloto, a graduate of the national U-17 team was part of the KCCA team that overcame African giants Al Ahly on Tuesday in the CAF Champions league.

He is pretty sure of the task bestowed upon them but hopeful they will conquer at the end of the day.

We have been given special instructions by our coaches which we shall adhere to. We know the demands of playing away and our prime objective will be seeking qualification to the next stage of the qualifiers as a team.

His experience of playing at the CAF Champions league alongside KCCA teammates Mustafa Kizza and Allan Okello will be key and vital for team Uganda.

Yes. We have played at the CAF Champions league and shall impact for the better what we have learnt from the matches. We are one team and focused

The team departed for Cameroon on Thursday morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

They are expected to arrive in Yaounde by 1 pm (local time) before conducting the final session later in the day at the match day venue.

Uganda takes a slim 1-0 lead to Cameroon courtesy of Steven Dese Mukwala’s goal in the first leg.

Traveling Delegation:

Uganda U-20 players in Camp at Lubowa:

Goalkeepers: Saidi Keni (Proline), Denis Otim (Mbarara FC)

Saidi Keni (Proline), Denis Otim (Mbarara FC) Right backs: Paul Willa (Police), Fred Okot (URA)

Paul Willa (Police), Fred Okot (URA) Left Backs : Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Robert Kitabalwa (St Mary’s Kitende S.S), Herbert Achai (Kibuli S.S and KCCA Junior Team)

: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Robert Kitabalwa (St Mary’s Kitende S.S), Herbert Achai (Kibuli S.S and KCCA Junior Team) Central Defenders: Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), Bashir Asiku (Vipers)

Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), Bashir Asiku (Vipers) Midfielders: Julius Poloto (KCAA), Allan Okello (KCCA), Abubaker Kasule (Unattached), Ivan Eyam (Amus College and Ktaka FC), Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye (Vipers), Faisal Ssekyanzi (St Mary’s Nabweru)

Julius Poloto (KCAA), Allan Okello (KCCA), Abubaker Kasule (Unattached), Ivan Eyam (Amus College and Ktaka FC), Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye (Vipers), Faisal Ssekyanzi (St Mary’s Nabweru) Forwards: Steven Mukwala (Vipers), Hamisi Tibita (BUL)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Richard Ochom

Coaches:

Sebastien Desabre (Uganda Cranes coach), Mathias Lule (Uganda U-20 Head coach), James Odoch (Assistant coach U-20), Sam Kawalya (Goalkeeping coach)

Other officials:

Emmanuel Nakabago (Team Doctor), Sulait Makumbi (Team Coordinator), Switzen Niwagaba (FUFA Delegate-Western Region), Bosco Omario (Media Officer)