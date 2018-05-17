Yanga 0-0 Rayon Sport

Rachel Pallangyo

Rwanda’s Rayon Sport earned their second point in as many Caf Confederation Cup matches with a hard fought goalless draw away to Tanzania’s Yanga.

The Rwanda reigning champions went into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia at home while Yanga were pummeled 4-0 away to Algeria’s USM Alger.

Overall, the visitors were slightly the better side on the evening but failed to breakdown the hosts’ backline as both shared the spoils.

With Algeria’s USM Alger and Kenya’s Gor Mahia also drawing 0-0 in Nairobi, Rayon Sport, home to Uganda’s Yasin Mugume is now tied with K’Ogalo on two points but only third because the Kenyan side has a superior Head to Head.

USM Alger lead the group on four points while Yanga are bottom with one point from two games.

Action in the competition returns in July after the FIFA 2018 World Cup.