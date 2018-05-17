Ugandan kickboxer Tugume eyes more glory at 2018 US Martial Arts Championship

2018 Golden State West Warriors West Coast Martial Arts Championship

Ugandan kickboxer Titus “The Rock” Tugume departed for the United States of America on Wednesday afternoon.

He is set to take part in the 2018 Golden State Warriors West Coast Martial Arts championship to be held in Los Angeles in California this coming weekend.

The championships will be held for two days on Saturday, 19th May and the subsequent day.

Fresh from winning two gold medals and a silver during the March championships still in California, Tugume will be eyeing another podium finish.

I am focused and set to perform well during the championship. The preparation has been great with good training sessions for the past month and I am strong physically and mentally. I thank all my training partners and sponsors especially Bryan White

City philanthropist, Bryan White offered $5000 (at least Ug.Shs 18M) to Tugume to assist him with logistics and travel arrangements.

Tugume was flagged off on Wednesday before he was led through a procession to Entebbe International Airport.

The 2018 Golden State Warriors West Coast Martial Arts Championship in Los Angeles, California USA this weekend will attract at least 100 competitors across the world.