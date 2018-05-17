We shall not sit back entirely against Cameroon, Uganda Hippos head coach

CAF U-20 Qualifiers (2nd Round, 2nd Leg):

Friday, 18 th May 2018

Cameroon Vs Uganda

In Yaoundé

Uganda Hippos head coach Mathias “Salongo” Lule has revealed the match day strategy ahead of his team’s return leg with Cameroon during the return leg of the CAF U-20 qualifiers in Yaoundé this Friday.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports moments before the team departure to the West African country, Lule, who is also Uganda Cranes assistant coach thinks of an offensive strategy.

We have prepared well since the first leg last Saturday. We had an off day on Sunday and resumed sessions on Monday. We are not going to defend throughout the match in Cameroon. The players are mentally and physically strong to pull off a decent result.

Lule named more so or less the team that featured in the first leg with only KCCA left back Mustafa Kizza the addition to the team at the expense of Kataka midfielder Raymond Onyai.

For starters, Kizza was suspended for two matches (South Sudan away and the home match with Cameroon) after getting marching orders against South Sudan in the opening round of the first leg.

Early goal:

The head coach also spoke of seeking for an early goal that will disorganize the opponents to build on the already available opportunity.

We want to kill off the game as soon as possible with an early goal. We shall attack and defend in numbers because we all know playing at home is not the same thing as playing away.

During the first leg played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo, Uganda Hippos scored through striker Steven Mukwala but missed a series of goal scoring opportunities to kill off the game.

The team departed for Cameroon early Thursday morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines with a stop over in Addis Ababa before connecting to Yaounde.

They are expected to arrive by 1 pm (local time), check into the team hotel before they conduct the final session ahead of Friday’s match.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre also traveled with the team.

Traveling Delegation:

Uganda U-20 players in Camp at Lubowa:

Goalkeepers: Saidi Keni (Proline), Denis Otim (Mbarara FC)

Right backs: Paul Willa (Police), Fred Okot (URA)

Left Backs: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Robert Kitabalwa (St Mary's Kitende S.S), Herbert Achai (Kibuli S.S and KCCA Junior Team)

Central Defenders: Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline), Geofrey Wasswa (Vipers), Bashir Asiku (Vipers)

Midfielders: Julius Poloto (KCAA), Allan Okello (KCCA), Abubaker Kasule (Unattached), Ivan Eyam (Amus College and Ktaka FC), Frank "Zaga" Tumwesigye (Vipers), Faisal Ssekyanzi (St Mary's Nabweru)

Forwards: Steven Mukwala (Vipers), Hamisi Tibita (BUL)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Richard Ochom

Coaches:

Sebastien Desabre (Uganda Cranes coach), Mathias Lule (Uganda U-20 Head coach), James Odoch (Assistant coach U-20), Sam Kawalya (Goalkeeping coach)

Other officials:

Emmanuel Nakabago (Team Doctor), Sulait Makumbi (Team Coordinator), Switzen Niwagaba (FUFA Delegate-Western Region), Bosco Omario (Media Officer)