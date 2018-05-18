2018 Copa Football Final: It’s Buddo S.S against Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

2018 Coca Cola Football Championship:

Final (Saturday, 19th May 2018):

Buddo S.S Vs Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

At Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (3 pm)

It is official, 2009 Copa Coca cola champions Buddo Secondary School will lock horns with Blessed Sacrament Kimanya in the 2018 final of the national schools’ football championship in Mbarara.

The feat was confirmed on Friday evening after the successful completion of the two semi-finals.

The final will take place at the Kakyeka stadium on Saturday afternoon where hundreds of spectators are expected to attend.

During the semi-final show, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya eliminated defending champions Jinja S.S 1-0 with Davis Natib scoring the lone strike on the day after 14 minutes into the game.

This was the first time that Kimanya reached the finals of this championship, hitherto dubbed as the school’s World Cup in Uganda.

In the second semi-final, Wakiso regional representatives Buddo S.S ejected Namutumba district’s Agape S.S 3-1 during a tense post match penalty that preceded a goal-less 90 minutes of action.

A total of 59 schools took part in the annual championship that has been played for now 25 years.

This year’s tournament has been hosted by Mbarara High School.

Present and retired Uganda Cranes stars as Joseph Kabagembe, David Obua, Richard Malinga, Allan Okello, Tonny Mawejje, Muhammed Shaban, Faruku Miya, Joseph Ochaya, Kezironi Kizito, William Luwagga Kizito, Denis Iguma and many others have played this championship.

Some Results:

Semi-finals:

Jinja S.S 0-1 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya Buddo S.S 0 (3) – 0 (1) Agape S.S

Quarterfinals:

Welden High School, Mbarara 0-1 Agape S.S

Agape S.S Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 0 (4) – 0 (1) St Julian, Gayaza

St Julian, Gayaza Jinja S.S 2-0 Lira Town College

Lira Town College Buddo S.S 2-0 Kigezi High School

Round of 16: