2018 Entebbe Directors’ race geared towards improved education facilities in Kasenyi

6th Entebbe Directors’ Race:

Saturday, 19 th May 2018

May 2018 Start & Finish: Wagagai play-ground, Kasenyi

Flag-off time: 7 AM

The annual Entebbe Directors’ race returns with a vibrant 6th edition this Saturday at the Wagagai play ground in Kasenyi town on the Lake Victoria shorelines near Entebbe Municipality.

According to the race coordinator, Richard Mudde, the race that has been held since 2009 takes center stage with a genuine cause, just like it has been over the years.

This time round, proceeds from the 2018 Entebbe Directors’ race will be channeled towards the construction of a public library for Kasenyi fishing village residents at Faith International School.

Mudde, a former footballer-cum-swimmer disclosed his aspirations to Kawowo Sports in an exclusive interview;

Like we have contributed generously to community building during the previous years with donations to SOS-Entebbe, TASO, Corsu Rehabilitation center – Kisubi, this year round we are tackling education with construction of a public library for the people of Kasenyi at Faith International School.

Mega financial boost

The race attained a mega financial boost from philanthropist and businessman Bryan White of the Bryan White Foundation with a donation of Shs. 11M.

The money will further help to assist in organizing the event and making it eventful.

Bryan White Foundation

Bryan White has also confirmed to be the chief guest at the ceremony as he will also get the opportunity to address hundreds of low income earners and prospective businessmen on how to generate income from various financial ventures.

Registration fee for the race is 10,000 per person with registration points set at Abayita Ababiri market (community radio office), Webs Internet Café (Kitoro road) and Kasenyi Community radio office.

At least 500 runners are expected to take part in this annual worthwhile race.

The mayor of Entebbe Municipality, Vincent De Paul Kayanja is also among the runners expected in the early morning run that will accommodate the 5KM and 10KM races.

There are cash prizes, plaques and certificates that await the best performers by close of business.