A lot at stake as Paidha, Kitara battle in FUFA Big League playoff finals

2017/18 FUFA Big League playoffs

Promotional Final (Sunday, 20th May 2018):

Paidha Black Angels Vs Kitara – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo – 1:30 pm

Championship Final:

Nyamityobora Vs Ndejje University – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:00 pm)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

It is squeaky bum time in the FUFA Big League as Kitara Football Club from the Oil haven of Hoima Municipality takes West Nile darling Paidha Black Angels on Sunday at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

The two clubs will be battling for the remaining slot up for grabs that will fly the team straight to the Uganda Premier League starting with the upcoming 2018/19 season.

The development follows a successful completion of the playoff semifinals held at Lugogo on Thursday.

For starters, Paidha Black Angels, a side coached by the self-anointed football messiah, Allan Kabonge Kivewala brushed aside Kabale Sharp 3-0 in the early kick off played under the hot sun.

Experienced striker Yudah Mugalu, who played at Victors, BUL and Don Bosco in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) broke the deadlock on 38 minutes.

Two second half goals from Cromwell Rwothomio and Yusuf Ssozi crowned the day for Paidha Black Angels who booked a berth in the promotional final.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

During the second match, Kitara overcame Kyetume 3-1 in post match penalties after regular time remained tied at one goal apiece.

Livingstone Mbabazi’s Kyetume took the lead through Sharif Ssaka at the stroke of half time.

Kitara did not rest as they huffed and puffed with numerous attacks to the opposition goal area.

At one moment, a Yasin Mubiru free kick from 30 yards would have brought the game even but the effort kissed the woodwork much to the disappointment of the traveling fans from Hoima who included the Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kingdom, Dan Byakutaaga.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

There was excitement as former URA and Express midfielder Derrick Tekkwo found the equalizer with a powerful header off a corner delivered by Dennis Monday in the 75th minute to take the game into spot kicks.

During the tense penalty shoot outs, Samuel Adibo, Denis Monday and Roger Lukwiya scored their kicks for Kitara as Derrick Tekkwo had missed his opening kick.

Kyetume managed one goal from Charles Musoke. Richard Matovu hit the post, Sharif Ssaaka blast over the bar and former URA left winger Elukana Nkugwa also hit the post.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Key Players:

Steven Odongo Latek (Paidha Black Angels):

The former Sporting United (Lira) and Sports Club Villa Jogoo goalkeeper offers an intimidating frame in between the goal posts. He is a leader of the team from the back. He makes darling saves and good game reader as well. He will be a key factor if Paidha Black Angels is to get promoted against established Kitara forwards as Herbert “Counsel” Billy Alinda, Julius Rulinda, Roger Milla Ahumuza and Denis Monday.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Derrick Tekkwo (Kitara):

Derrick Tekkwo is a Uganda Cranes international, famously remembered for his 90 minutes excellent show when Uganda Cranes beat Nigeria Super Eagles 1-0 away. He has enough experience in his legs and brains as well having played previously at Kira Young, Uganda Revenue Authority and lately Express. He wears a lion’s heart. Tekkwo is a team leader and does not want to lose possession nor a football game. That charisma alone drives the Hoima based club an extra mile every time they step onto the field of play.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

What the coaches say

Anthony Ssekitto, Kitara FC head coach;

It was a great match recovering from a goal down to win in post match penalties. In the promotional final, we shall handle the match like a typical final. It is one chance we have to help the club get promoted. All the players are focused and good enough, we have the numbers in the stands.

Allan Kabonge, Paidha Black Angels head coach;

Like I have always said, coaching is a talent. I am talented. I am the football Messiah. I teach and preach attacking football with Kawowo style. On Sunday, we shall attack Kitara from the word go because I want to make history with Paidha Black Angels. The character of players in have is the best. I also thank the club fans and club management.

Probable Line Ups

Kitara XI: Chrispus Kusiima (G.K), Samuel Adibo, Ivan Kyaterekeera, Yasin Mubiru, Moses Odera, Derrick Tekkwo, Pius Mbidde, Roger Milla Ahumuza, Herbert Billy Alinda, Denis Monday, Joel Oscar Muhinizi

Subs: Jamiru Kiyimba (G.K), Timothy Kato, Serial Komakech, Rogers Lukwiya, Richard Kigozi, Shadrach Kakooza, Julius Rulinda

Paidha Black Angels XI: Stephen Odong Latek (G.K), Cheka Sabiri, Sula Ssekamwa, Francis Otim Bithum, Kalidi Odagiu, Muhammed Kasirye, Crowwell Rwothomio, Brian Okumu, Jackson Nsubuga, Yusuf Nsubuga, Yudah Mugalu

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Subs: Jonathan Oyirwoth (G.K), Jerry Adebo, Musa Njabala, Ceaser Olega, Charles Adam, Andrew Kidega, Floribert Pithua

Semifinal Results