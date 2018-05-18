Aziz Damani seek to maintain unbeaten run with Ceylon Lions in line

Sunday, May 20

Aziz Damani Vs Ceylon Lions – 10:30 am, Lugogo Oval

Defending Champions Aziz Damani made light work of Premier last weekend in a hugely one sided contest. Damani didn’t even need its pace bowlers for the game with the spin combination taking care of business as Henry Ssenyondo fresh from winning in Malaysia claimed 8 wickets.

The depth of the squad meant that Steve Tikolo and Fred Achelam who were not available for the game were not missed by Damani.

They take on a better side in Ceylon Lions who have failed to click so far despite having a hugely talented side. The loss of points to KICC for fielding unregistered players seems to have taken a lot of wind out of their sail as they have failed to win another game since then.

The Lions will need to roar soon before they start playing catch up in a bid to avoid relegation. Last season, they survive relegation because Nile and Partidar were worse sides but now in a season with most the teams very evenly matched they will have to start win now rather than later.

Damani will be looking to last weekend’s centurion Saud Islam to lead their batting while Emman Hasakya who has struggled for runs managed to score a fluid half century.

The Ceylon Lions will look for inspiration from national team opening batsman Simon Ssesazi and Arnold Otwani to score runs while Jonathan Ssebanja and Captain Lawrence Ssempijja need to to make some contributions.