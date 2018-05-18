2018 Copa Football Championship:

Semi-finals (Friday, 18th May 2018):

1st Match: Jinja S.S 0-1 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya became the first school to book their berth at the 2018 Copa Coca Cola final championship in Mbarara.

On Thursday, the Masaka based school ejected defending champions, Jinja Secondary School 1-0 in the first semi-final played.

Davis Natib scored for Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, a club coached by FUFA Delegate from Buganda, Brian Ssengendo.

Efforts by the defending champions to make amends hit a dead end.

Kimanya are playing with only 12 players from the start after the rest of the presented players were over age.

Buddo S.S faced Agape in the semi-final by the time of publishing this report.

The final match will be played on Saturday, 19th May 2018 at the Kakyeka stadium.

Quarterfinals: